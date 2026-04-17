Klingberg dished out three assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Klingberg wrapped up his 12th season in the NHL with his first three-point outing of the season. He picked up a helper in all three periods Thursday, including the primary assist on Macklin Celebrini's goal in the third. Overall, Klingberg concluded the campaign with 17 assists, 27 points, 79 shots on net, 46 hits and 62 blocked shots across 56 games this season. His first full year with the Sharks revitalized his offensive numbers, posting his first campaign with 25-plus points since the 2022-23 season. He averaged just under half a point per game this season when healthy and should garner some looks in deep fantasy leagues next season if he maintains his share of power-play time.