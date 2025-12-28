Klingberg scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Klingberg went into the holiday break on a three-game skid, but he ended it with a goal in the first period in the first contest after the pause. The 33-year-old defenseman has turned back the clock this year while seeing top-four minutes. His nine goals are his most in any campaign since 2022-23, and he's at 16 points with 44 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating through 29 appearances. Fantasy managers should ride the hot stretch as long as Klingberg can remain productive.