Head coach Ryan Warsofsky relayed Sunday that Klingberg (lower body) won't play this week, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Klingberg sustained a lower-body injury during Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild and missed Saturday's game against the Lightning as a result. The Sharks have two back-to-back sets this week, and it remains to be seen if Klingberg will be available for the last game of those four against the Golden Knights on Jan. 11. The right-shot blueliner was playing well prior to getting hurt, producing six goals, nine points and a plus-6 rating across his last 11 appearances.