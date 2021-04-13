site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' John Leonard: Back to active roster
Leonard was added to the active roster for Monday's game against Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Leonard will make his 15th straight appearance with the Sharks. The 22-year-old has 12 points and a minus-5 rating in 34 games this season.
