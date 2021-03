Leonard produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Leonard earned the secondary helper on Radim Simek's first-period tally. The 22-year-old Leonard has provided some depth scoring with three assists in his last eight games. He hasn't scored since March 1, a span of 14 outings. Overall, the rookie forward has 10 points, 37 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 28 appearances.