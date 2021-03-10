site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' John Leonard: Drops back to taxi squad
Leonard was demoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Leonard has six points in 18 games for the Sharks this year. He'll continue to be in the mix for bottom-six minutes.
