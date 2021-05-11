Leonard is in concussion protocol and has been shut down for the remainder of the season but is feeling better, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Leonard sustained the injury in Friday's game, and the injury has now been clarified as a concussion. He won't be available for Wednesday's season finale against the Golden Knights, but Leonard's availability for next season isn't believed to be in danger. The 22-year-old forward will finish his rookie season with three goals and 10 assists in 44 games.