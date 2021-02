Leonard posted an assist in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

Leonard set up Kevin Labanc for a goal at 2:13 of the third period, which tied the game at 5-5. The 22-year-old Leonard has three points in his last five games from a third-line role. Overall, he's at five points, 16 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 13 outings, so he's probably not going to earn much interest in fantasy.