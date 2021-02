Leonard scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Leonard gave the Sharks a lead at 14:31 of the second period with his second goal in as many games. The 22-year-old forward has four points through 10 outings this season, although he also went seven appearances without a point before his recent success. If he can get in form, he could find a spot in the top-six, which would give Leonard some appeal in deeper formats.