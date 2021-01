Leonard recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Leonard was given a chance to succeed by starting the year on a line with Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl, who each had three-point efforts Thursday. Leonard set up one goal for each of them, showing strong chemistry with the veterans. A sixth-round pick from 2018, Leonard's rise to the Sharks' roster has been fairly quick. He'll look to show his debut wasn't a fluke when the Sharks face the Coyotes again Saturday.