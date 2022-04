Leonard (lower body) is not expected to return this season, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Leonard has already missed San Jose's last 10 games and it looks like he'll miss the final three as well. The 23-year-old dressed in just 14 games for the Sharks this season, tallying two points while averaging 11:17 of ice time. It's unclear how severe Leonard's injury is or if he'll need any sort of procedure over the offseason.