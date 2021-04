Leonard provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Leonard picked up an assist on Dylan Gambrell's tally in the first period. The 22-year-old Leonard has gone 20 games without a goal, and he's produced just six assists in that span. He's at 12 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 34 contests, so there's little reason for mot fantasy managers to have interest in rostering him.