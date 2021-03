Leonard posted an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Leonard set up Ryan Donato for the game-winning goal at 3:48 of the third period. The 22-year-old Leonard has three assists in his last five outings, although he's gone 10 games without a goal. In 24 contests overall, the New Jersey native has produced nine points, 33 shots on net and a minus-6 rating.