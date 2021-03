Leonard picked up an assist and put three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Leonard had a shot ring off the post in the second period, but Mario Ferraro collected it behind the net and scored on a wraparound. That earned Leonard an assist in his second consecutive game. The 22-year-old forward is up to eight points, 30 shots, and a minus-8 rating through 21 outings. He'll likely continue to compete for third-line minutes.