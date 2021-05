Leonard (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against the Coyotes, and coach Bob Boughner described him as "very doubtful" for Wednesday's season finale against the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Jeffrey Viel will take the lineup spot created by Leonard's absence. If Leonard's unable to return before the end of the season, he would finish the campaign with 13 points in 44 games.