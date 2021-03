Leonard scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Leonard gave the Sharks a 5-2 lead in the third period with his third goal of the season. The 22-year-old forward is up to six points, 18 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 14 games. Expect the sixth-round pick from 2018 to continue working in a middle-six capacity.