Leonard scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Leonard tied the game at 1-1 with his tally at 9:43 of the first period. It's the first goal of the New Jersey native's career, and his first point since had two assists in the Sharks' season opener. The 22-year-old has three points in nine games, but he's most likely to see bottom-six usage when he's in the lineup.