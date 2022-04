Leonard (lower body) will not be in the lineup to face Nashville on Tuesday.

Leonard will be sidelined for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. Even once given the all-clear, the 23-year-old Leonard is far from a lock for the lineup and could still find himself watching from the press box from time to time. When the New Jersey native has played this year, he has generated two points in 14 games while averaging 11:17 of ice time.