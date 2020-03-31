Sharks' John Leonard: Signs with San Jose
Leonard agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.
Leonard recently finished his junior campaign at UMass Amherst, during which he racked up 27 goals and 37 points in 33 games en route to securing a nomination as a Hobey Baker finalist. The 2018 sixth-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 season in the minors, but if he adjusts well to the pro game, he could make his NHL debut at some point in 2021-22.
