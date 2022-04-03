Leonard scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Leonard sparked a late push by the Sharks with his goal at 15:21 of the third period. Logan Couture scored as well, but the Sharks came up one short. Leonard has two points in 13 games this season, but his goal and assist have both been in the last three contests. The American forward could continue to get a look in the last four weeks of the campaign, though he's most likely to serve in a bottom-six role.