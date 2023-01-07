Gadjovich provided an assist, three hits and five PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Gadjovich had an assist on Steven Lorentz's first-period tally, and he dropped the gloves with Sam Carrick shortly after the ensuing faceoff. The 24-year-old Gadjovich has opened January with a goal and an assist over two contests, the first time he's logged points in consecutive outings this season. He's up to four points, 61 hits, 40 PIM, 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 23 appearances overall, mainly in a fourth-line role.