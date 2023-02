Gadjovich notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Gadjovich has a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating, 10 PIM and 10 hits over his last four contests. The 24-year-old is seeing regular usage as a bottom-six forward, with his presence in the lineup keeping Kevin Labanc in the press box as a healthy scratch. Gadjovich is up to seven points, 32 shots on net, 92 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 35 outings.