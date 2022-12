Gadjovich scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Gadjovich's goal was special in a few ways. It was his first goal of the campaign, he scored it against his former team and the opposing goalie, Spencer Martin, is his brother-in-law. Gadjovich isn't known for offense, and he's spent more time as a healthy scratch than in the lineup. The 24-year-old has one goal, 10 shots on net, 34 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 13 appearances.