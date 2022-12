Gadjovich registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Gadjovich helped out on a Nick Bonino goal in the first period. This was Gadjovich's first assist and second point of the year, both of which have come in the last week. The tough 24-year-old is up to 30 PIM, 38 hits, 12 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests overall, though he's unlikely to see much more than a fourth-line assignment.