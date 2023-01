Gadjovich logged an assist and eight hits in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Gadjovich had twice as many hits as the next closest player in the game (Mikey Eyssimont with four). The helper was Gadjovich's third point in six appearances in January after he had all of two points in December. The 24-year-old is up to five points, 76 hits, 42 PIM, 28 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 27 contests as a regular in the Sharks' bottom six.