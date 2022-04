Gadjovich (hand) will be in the lineup to face Anaheim on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports,

Gadjovich is back in action following a 10-game stint on the sidelines due to his hand issue. The winger remains mired in an 11-game pointless streak dating back to Feb. 27 versus the Kraken. While injuries have limited Gadjovich's minutes this year, he has also served as a healthy scratch periodically and is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.