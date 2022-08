Gadjovich signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sharks on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Gadjovich tallied three points with a minus-9 rating in 43 games last season. The 23-year-old forward averaged just 8:45 of ice time with 74 PIM and 104 hits as well. Expect him to see a similar depth role for the 2022-23 campaign.