Gadjovich scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Gadjovich sparked the Sharks' comeback with his goal at 15:12 of the second period. It was the first of five unanswered tallies for the visitors in their comeback win. The winger snapped a six-game point drought with the goal, his second of the season. He's matched his career high with three points and added 22 shots on net, 58 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 22 contests.