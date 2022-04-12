Gadjovich (hand) will not play Tuesday in Nashville, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Tuesday will mark the third straight missed game for the 23-year-old. Still without a timetable for a return, Gadjovich should be considered unavailable until further information regarding his status emerges.
More News
-
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Out again Saturday•
-
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Hurt again Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Returning versus Edmonton•
-
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Set to miss next three games•
-
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Deposits first NHL goal•