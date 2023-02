Gadjovich scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Gadjovich tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, deflecting a Scott Harrington shot past Brian Elliott. It's Gadjovich's first goal since Jan. 1 and his first point since Jan. 13. The 24-year-old winger has three goals and three assists in 33 games this season. While he won't offer much offensive upside, Gadjovich has provided some physicality on the Sharks' fourth line with 87 hits and 52 PIM.