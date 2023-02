Gadjovich is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He was moved to injured reserve Tuesday.

Gadjovich was injured in the second period of Sunday's contest against Washington. He has earned three goals, seven points, 92 hits and 57 PIM in 35 games this season. Gadjovich will be replaced in the lineup by Kevin Labanc.