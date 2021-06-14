Dahlen signed a one-year, one-way contract with San Jose on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

A second-round pick in 2016, Dahlen has dominated in Sweden the last two seasons, racking up 61 goals and 148 points through 96 games. The 23-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut and hasn't seen any AHL action since the 2018-19 season where he scored 14 goals and 33 points in 57 games with Utica and San Jose. Dahlen should be with the Sharks for training camp next season as he fights for a spot on the roster.