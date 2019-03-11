Dahlen has four assists in his first six games with San Jose's AHL affiliate, the Barracuda.

Originally a second-round pick of Ottawa in 2016, Dahlen is now on his third organization in less than three years. Reports surfaced that Vancouver was committed to dealing Dahlen before this year's trade deadline and they found a willing partner in San Jose. The Swede has played pretty well in his first season in North America (14 goals, 33 points in 56 games) and it's baffling that the Canucks, an organization that lacks offensive depth, would move on from Dahlen so quickly. Regardless of their reasoning, the Sharks have added another nice piece to their ever-growing prospect pool.