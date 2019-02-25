Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Shifted to San Jose
The Sharks acquired Dahlen via trade from the Canucks for Linus Karlsson on Monday.
Dahlen was selected by the Senators in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, but he was sent to the Canucks right before the trade deadline back in February of 2017. After posting 29 points in 50 games with AHL Utica, Vancouver's minor-league affiliate, he's packing his bags at the deadline again. The Sharks are too strong up front to need Dahlen's services immediately, so he'll stay with AHL San Jose for the time being.
