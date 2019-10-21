The Sharks recalled Brodzinski from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Brodzinski was pointless in his two NHL games this year, but he's been impressive in the minors with three points in three contests. He'll join the Sharks as they travel to the East Coast for a five-game road trip. Brodzinski will serve as a reserve for now, but he could enter the lineup in the case of an injury or poor play.

