Sharks' Jonny Brodzinski: Facing extended absence
Brodzinsky (shoulder) will not play Saturday against Vancouver and is expected to be out for the near future, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Originally expected to return Saturday, Brodzinski will not be in San Jose's lineup when it battles Vancouver. The winger is dealing with a shoulder injury and is likely to miss a handful of games as a result of it, according to head coach Pete DeBoer. Lukas Radil will take Brodzinski's place in the Sharks' lineup.
