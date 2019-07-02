Sharks' Jonny Brodzinski: Finds new home
Brodzinski secured a one-year contract from San Jose on Tuesday.
Brodzinski missed much of the 2018-19 campaign due to a shoulder injury, logging a mere 13 games for the Kings once cleared to play. The winger will serve in a bottom-six role for the Sharks and likely has a ceiling in the 10-15 point range even if he plays in all 82 contests.
