Brodzinski produced an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

The winger also had to leave the game multiple times. After the game, head coach Pete DeBoer relayed that it was a shoulder issue for Brodzinski, according to Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng. Brodzinski is currently day-to-day, with Lukas Radil the likely candidate to draw in if he can't go Saturday versus the Canucks.