According to NHL.com, Brodzinski (shoulder) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against Vancouver.

Brodzinski was bothered by a shoulder issue during Friday's loss to the Jets, but whatever he's dealing with evidently isn't serious enough to hold him out of game action. The 26-year-old forward has picked up one assist while averaging just 7:24 of ice time in three games this campaign.

