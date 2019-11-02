Sharks' Jonny Brodzinski: Good to go
According to NHL.com, Brodzinski (shoulder) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against Vancouver.
Brodzinski was bothered by a shoulder issue during Friday's loss to the Jets, but whatever he's dealing with evidently isn't serious enough to hold him out of game action. The 26-year-old forward has picked up one assist while averaging just 7:24 of ice time in three games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.