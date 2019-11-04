Play

Brodzinski (shoulder) was sent down to AHL San Jose on Monday.

According to the team's release, Brodzinski's demotion was not a conditioning assignment, so it appears the winger is fully fit. In his stead, Lean Bergmann will get another shot at the NHL. In three appearances this year, Brodzinski notched one assist, five shots and three hits while averaging 7:24 of ice time.

