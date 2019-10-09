The Sharks waived Brodzinski on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Brodzinski has struggled to crack the lineup early on this season, suiting up for just two of San Jose's first four games, and when he has drawn in, he hasn't played much, averaging just 8:51 of ice time over that pair of contests. In the likely event that the 26-year-old winger goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL San Jose.