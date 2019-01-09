Donskoi scored two more times in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old came into the night with five goals in five games, and he added to that total in a major way Tuesday. Donskoi is making up for lost time, as seven of his 13 goals this season have come in the last six contests. However, Donskoi's goal-scoring spree isn't likely to continue. His shooting percentage sits eight percent (18.6 percent) higher than his career average (10.6 percent), indicating he could be due for a dry spell very soon.