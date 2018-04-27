Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Dealing with apparent injury
Donskoi missed practice Friday with what appears to be a lower-body injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With Donskoi missing, Joe Thornton (knee) took his spot on the top line -- although Jumbo Joe insisted nothing had changed in regards to his status. The 25-year-old Donskoi logged a mere 10:05 of ice time in Thursday's Game 1 tilt against the Golden Knights, in which he tallied one shot and a minus-2 rating.
