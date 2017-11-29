Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Departs in first period
Donskoi was cross-checked in the first period and didn't return to Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The nature of Donskoi's injury is unclear, and Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said they won't know the severity until Wednesday. The 25-year-old winger has seven goals and five assists through 22 games, and he consistently logs power-play minutes. Joel Ward filled in on the second line in his absence.
More News
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Notches two points•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores in win over New York•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Factors into two scoring plays•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Inks two-year deal with San Jose•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Snaps drought with two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...