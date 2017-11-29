Donskoi was cross-checked in the first period and didn't return to Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The nature of Donskoi's injury is unclear, and Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said they won't know the severity until Wednesday. The 25-year-old winger has seven goals and five assists through 22 games, and he consistently logs power-play minutes. Joel Ward filled in on the second line in his absence.