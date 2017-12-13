Donskoi (undisclosed) is probable for Thursday night's road game in Calgary, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

While he's obviously trending in the right direction, the fact remains that Donskoi is on injured reserve and obviously would need to be activated before returning. A smooth operator in the attacking zone, the Finn has tacked on 12 points (seven goals, five assists) through 23 games, and he's averaging 1:48 of ice time on the power play. Keep a sharp eye out for Donskoi in case he does get lifted from injured reserve ahead of this next game; he could be met with low ownership percentages in fantasy having missed the last six contests.