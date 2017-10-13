Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Factors into two scoring plays
Donskoi picked up a pair of primary assists at even strength Thursday, helping the Sharks defeat the Sabres 3-2 for their first win.
These were the first points picked up by the Finn through three games to start the new season. It will take a team effort to replace Patrick Marleau, the franchise's all-time points leader, but Donskoi in particular should be getting more of the spotlight after he signed a two-year extension last May. However, that hasn't been the case so far, as he's only averaged 11:40 of ice time. Be patient if you have him in fantasy since it appears the Sharks have a lot to figure out as a team.
