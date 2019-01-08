Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Five goals in five games
Donskoi scored a goal and added two shots on net in Monday's win over the Kings.
Donskoi opened scoring late in the first period by picking up the rebound off Evander Kane's shot and tucking it past Jack Campbell's left leg pad. The 26-year-old now has five goals in the past five games and he ranks sixth on the team with 11 on the season. He's quite efficient, too, since the five Sharks' players ahead of him all log at least 17:00 per game while Donskoi marks 14:01 with a stable spot on the third line.
More News
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Uncorks two goals on New Year's Eve•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Produces game's first goal•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Goal and assist in win•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Posts two points Saturday•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Logs 13 minutes of ice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...