Donskoi scored a goal and added two shots on net in Monday's win over the Kings.

Donskoi opened scoring late in the first period by picking up the rebound off Evander Kane's shot and tucking it past Jack Campbell's left leg pad. The 26-year-old now has five goals in the past five games and he ranks sixth on the team with 11 on the season. He's quite efficient, too, since the five Sharks' players ahead of him all log at least 17:00 per game while Donskoi marks 14:01 with a stable spot on the third line.