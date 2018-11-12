Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Goal and assist in win
Donskoi scored a goal and assisted on another Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Flames.
Sunday's performance gives Donskoi 10 points on the year but marked his first time on a scoresheet since Oct. 28. The 26-year-old Finn had a hot middle of October but has since cooled off, managing just three points in his last eight contests.
