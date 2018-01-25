Donskoi (illness) will return to the lineup against the Rangers on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Donskoi appears set to return in a bottom-six role, but the injury to Joe Thornton (knee) could open the door for him to get more opportunities down the road. Prior to picking up the flu bug, the winger notched five points in his previous five contests, along with 12 shots, eight blocks and a plus-6 rating. Jannik Hansen figures to be the odd man out watching from the press box.