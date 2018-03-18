Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Held out again
Donskoi (upper body) won't dress for Saturday's road game against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The good news is that Kurz relayed from coach Peter DeBoer that Donskoi's injury is not long-term. We're only speculating here, but we suspect that the Sharks are simply taking it easy with the Finn ahead of the playoff grind -- perhaps the only downside of drafting players on contending teams is that they occasionally get rested down the stretch, and in this case, it just happens to be in the midst of the fantasy playoffs for many.
